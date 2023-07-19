LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Walking, biking and bus tours of greater Lansing on Wednesday will showcase some of the region’s local community gardens.

The three tours will take place from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, and will start and end at the Garden Project Resource Center, 2401 Marcus Street on Lansing’s east side:

A walking tour of gardens on Lansing’s east side, one-mile round-trip

A biking tour to East Lansing, showcasing three unique gardens, a six-mile round-trip

A bus tour, courtesy of Dean Transportation, to Mason, featuring a garden growing for donation and an eight-acre garden

Following the tours, people who participated are invited to ice cream at the Garden Project Resource Center.

To RSVP, click here–especially if you’re interested in the air-conditioned bus tour, for which space is limited.