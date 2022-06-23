COLDWATER, Mich. (WLNS) — If you are looking for a unique way to enjoy a movie out, Capri Drive-In in Coldwater, Michigan is the place.

The historical sight is a fun and historic way to enjoy modern movies. You can enjoy the outdoors with your family while watching the latest movies on one of their two large viewing screens.

Watch from your car or bring chairs to enjoy the lovely summer weather in Michigan. The experience is still as authentic as it was when it first opened in 1964 and has continued to run for nearly 60 years.

They may have different candy and radios from the speakers and boxes of 1964, but the experience is still a great way to spend time with your family by letting the kids stay up late, piling everyone into a car, and watching a movie together.

Capri Drive-In is one of eight Drive-Ins still running in Michigan, due to the perseverance of the theater. All of the movies are played regardless of the weather; rain, snow, sleet, or wind; just as they have been since 1964.

The popcorn is made daily, and they offer a variety of concession food to choose from. You can rent radios, chairs, and other necessities if you forget something, so the experience is enjoyable for all.

Capri Drive-in is a one-of-a-kind experience you will not want to miss this summer.