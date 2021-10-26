Explosion in Clare Co. leaves two injured

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The MSP Bomb Squad is investigating an incident in which a box “blew up” near Grant Township.

Around 12:30 p.m. this afternoon, MSP responded two an incident at a storage facility, in which a box reportedly blew up in someone’s hands.

The two women that were injured were able to drive themselves to Clare Hospital, one citing injuries in the leg and the other saying they sustained an ear injury.

Deputies were assisted by Clare Police, the Clare Fire Department, Mobile Medical Response Ambulance, the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.