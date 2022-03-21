LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Michigan families may be eligible for extra food assistance benefits this month.

Michiganders can receive an additional $95 in monthly payments in March to help lower the cost of groceries.

“Michiganders will receive additional assistance to put food on the table in March as we continue growing our economy,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “This relief ensures that families can thrive and help us build on our economic momentum. We will continue collaborating with our federal partners to get things done by lowering out-of-pocket food costs and putting money in people’s pockets with our proposals to roll back the retirement tax, triple the Earned Income Tax Credit, and lower the cost of gas.”

The additional assistance will help approximately 1.31 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households.

People who are eligible will see the benefits reflect on their Bridge Card until March 28th.

Below are the maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers based on their respective household sizes:

One Person: $250

Two Persons: $459

Three Persons: $658

Four Persons: $835

Five Persons: $992

Six Persons: $1,190

Seven Persons: $1,316

Eight Persons: $1,504

For more information visit www.michigan.gov/MIBridges.