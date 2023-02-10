LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – There are some amazing young people in mid-Michigan that deserve to have a light shined on their great work.

One extraordinary student here in the Greater Lansing community is Nadia Cue.

Cue is a senior at Haslett High School who is gifted with musical talent.

She is both a competitive Irish dancer and a choir singer. Cue has been Irish dancing since she was 7 years old.

“I found out about it on ‘Elmo’ and thought it looked really fun,” she said. “So, I begged my mom and we just so happened to find a lesson at a community center.”

Now, Cue is an open Irish dancing champion. She’s gone to national competitions twice and has been attending regional competitions for seven years.

Back at school, she’s a member of the Haslett High School choir. She’s got the highest voice in the group.

“I’m part of choir council and I’m also in an afterschool extracurricular choir called Select Ensemble,” she said.

Cue hopes to one day use her skills in singing and dancing on Broadway.