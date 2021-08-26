Extreme heat pushes back high school games

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – There’s no denying it was hot today. And because of the heat, some high school football games were pushed back later into the evening waiting for temperatures to drop.

One of those schools was Holt High School.

In the bleachers, hundreds of Holt students and parents said the heat wasn’t going to stop them from coming.

6 News caught up with the Holt High School cheer coach and a marching band student who both told said they’ve been practicing inside this week because of the heat.

This week’s temperatures are the hottest we’ve seen so far this year. So preparing for tonight’s game included lots of water, snacks and trainers nearby just in case.

“Finding spaces to practice inside and just staying cool, staying hydrated, really just kind of focusing on the mental aspect, said Gretchen Gibbs, Holt High School varsity cheer Coach.

“I feel like with the sun going down too we can kind of relax. I think everyone is going to have fun anyway, so the heat doesn’t really affect us,” said Katie Czewski, a Holt High School marching band member.

Holt’s athletic director says they keep track of the heat index and check in with athletes to make sure they’re well-hydrated throughout the day.

Grand Ledge high school also pushed back their game for an hour because of the heat.