LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash of a small plane Tuesday in Jackson County.

The Michigan State Police report troopers responded to a call regarding the crash at 3:55 p.m. in Liberty Township. A 40-year-old man was returning to Jackson from Lexington, Kentucky, when he experienced “experienced problems with his plane,” according to a news release from the Michigan State Police.

The release continues, “The pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in a field that he was familiar to him as it belongs to family. The pilot was not injured but the plane suffered damage to the underbelly and wheels.”

FAA officials are investigating, the MSP reports.