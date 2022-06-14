EATON RAPIDS TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating after a small plane crashed near Eaton Rapids Township on Tuesday.

Michigan State Police troopers were called to the scene of the crash at around 6:08 p.m. before handing the investigation over to FAA and NTSB officials.

The plane’s two passengers walked away from the incident with minor injuries, MSP officials said on social media.

Twenty-five gallons of plane fuel was removed from the plane. No fuel spills occurred.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Photos via MSP First District.