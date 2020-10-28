Facebook, Google, Twitter were in the hot seat on Capitol Hill

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, big tech was back in the hot seat on Capitol Hill.

The CEO of Twitter, Facebook, and Google were grilled by lawmakers over their actions to moderate content on their platforms.

Republicans are demanding regulations to stop what they said are unfair practices.

Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson said Twitter and Facebook’s attempt to restrict access to a damaging story about Hunter Biden shows clear bias.



Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admits blocking the story was wrong but insists his platform isn’t political.



Republicans reject that idea and are calling for regulations to hold social media platforms financially responsible for their actions

Democrats, like Illinois senator Tammy Duckworth says republicans are encouraging misinformation to help president trump.



Wisconsin Democrat Tammy Baldwin and Michigan senator Gary Peters want the platforms to do more to stop violent actors from organizing.



The CEOs promised to continue efforts to stop misinformation ahead of election day and will be back in front of lawmakers next month.













