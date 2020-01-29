Facebook posts higher 4Q earnings

San Francisco (AP) – Facebook’s profit and revenue for the final quarter of the year handily surpassed Wall Street’s expectations, despite challenges the social network is facing around regulation and efforts to fight election interference. Facebook says it earned $7.35 billion, or $2.56 per share in the last three months of the year. That’s up 7% percent from $6.88 billion, or $2.38 per share, a year earlier. Facebook’s stock dropped more than 6% in after-hours trading after the results came out, even though the numbers were better than expected.

