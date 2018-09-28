Facebook says 50M user accounts affected by security breach
NEW YORK (AP) - Facebook says it recently discovered a security breach affecting nearly 50 million user accounts.
The company says hackers exploited the "View As" feature on the service. Facebook says it has taken steps to fix the security problem and alerted law enforcement.
This story is developing and will be updated.
