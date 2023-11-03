LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The UAW announced Friday that President Shawn Fain will hold a Facebook livestream Saturday at 12 p.m., to go over the details of the union’s tentative agreement with General Motors.

Fain will be joined by Mike Booth, the UAW’s Vice President in charge of negotiations with GM. And if UAW’s national GM council vote is expected today, and if it approves the agreement, it will then go to local leaders to discuss it with their general members, who will then vote on the deal.

Workers at Ford are already voting on their contract, with the Wayne Assembly Plant returning with 81% in favor of the agreement.

The UAW reached a tentative agreement with GM on Monday. The automaker was the last of the Detroit Three to get a deal.