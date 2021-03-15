Fair Funding for Families campaign begins

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Today is the launch of the Fair Funding for Michigan Families campaign which was put together by the Association of Accredited Child and Family Agencies.

The AACFA is a group of non-profit, accredited child welfare organizations that provide a continuum of services including mental health, residential care and more.

The non-profit also says, the campaign aims to increase funding fairness in child welfare systems across the state of Michigan.

These organizations receive 30-percent less in state funding for adoption, foster care and counseling.

The campaign is being launched this afternoon at 1 p.m. in a virtual press conference on Zoom.