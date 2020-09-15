Faith leaders call for lawmakers to declare racism a public health crisis

Events such as the protests surrounding the murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor have led to calls for racial justice across the country.

And today, local faith leaders held a meeting wanting Senate Leaders to vote on a resolution that would declare racism a public health crisis in Michigan,a declaration Governor Gretchen Whitmer made on August 5.

The declaration would also help to find ways to correct the issues that cause Black people to live shorter lives and have poorer quality of life.

“Here is really is a compounding crisis because we know these issues are matters of poverty, we know they are matters of environmental injustice and so for populations that are vulnerable, particular black and brown communities, these issues are compounded,” Rev. Quantez Presley Pastor of Third New Hope Baptist Church said.

Today’s news conference is a prelude to the Lansing “hear our prayers” town hall event, which will be held Wednesday.