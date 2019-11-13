Faith Small Foundation donates $13M to Jackson-based organizations

Three Jackson-based organizations and one university will receive $13 million dollars in a donation from the Faith Small Foundation.

Spring Arbor University, Ella Sharp Museum, Jackson Symphony Orchestra and the Youth Haven Ranch were announced as the recipients of the gift.

The Faith Small Foundation is a Jackson-based 501c3 nonprofit that was made in the name of Faith Small, who died in 2016 at age 94. She was the previous owner of two manufacturing companies: Dawlen Corporation and Jonesville Tool.

The Faith Small Foundation’s gift will help to fund the following Jackson organizations:

The Ella Sharp Museum is a historical museum based in Jackson. Ella Sharp is remembered as the first woman in Michigan to take up forestry as a cause, according to the museum website.

The Jackson Symphony Orchestra has been entertaining the Jackson area since 1949. Per its website, the orchestra has performed with many legendary figures in the world of music including Dizzy Gillespie, Grant Johannesen, Ralph Votapek and Ian Hobson. Mannheim Steamroller, Ann Murray, and the Manhattan Transfer have invited the orchestra to do multi-state regional tours with them.

Spring Arbor University is a private Free Methodist university located in Spring Arbor. It enrolls roughly 3,400 students and its annual tuition as of 2016 is $26,730. On Nov. 4, Spring Arbor University announced the completion of a $1million renovation for its 6,330-square-foot fitness center, which was named after Faith Small. Small served on the SAU Board of Trustees from 1984 until she died. She also played a significant role in SAU’s athletics for many years, the university said in a press release.