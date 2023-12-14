LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Testimony in the case of six defendants accused of participating in a “fake elector” case continued Thursday in 54-A District Court.

The six Republicans stand accused of signing documents asserting Donald Trump won the 2020 Presidential election and they were the legally appointed and elected electors for the state.

Former Michigan GOP Chair Laura Cox testified Thursday morning she approved the documents the accused signed. But, she told the court, the documents would only trigger official action if a court overturned the 2020 election.

Laura Cox, Chairman of the Michigan Republican Party, speaks at a campaign rally for Vice President Mike Pence in Flint, Mich., Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Here’s the exchange between Cox and an attorney representing the defendants:

DEFENSE ATTORNEY: You arranged the meeting at the Michigan Republican headquarters for the 16 Republican electors that took place on December 14, 2020. Is that correct? COX: I arranged the ceremony. DEFENSE ATTORNEY: Well, you arranged the meeting? COX: I arranged the ceremony. Exchange in preliminary exam Dec. 14, 2023.

She called the documents “ceremonial.”

Investigators said the grouped signed the document during a meeting on Dec. 14, 2020, falsely stating they were the state’s “duly elected and qualified electors.”

Former Michigan GOP communications director Tony Zammit testified he didn’t think the accused electors were at fault.

Former Michigan Republican Party Chair Meshawn Maddock. (FILE/WLNS)

“Basically I thought that several of the people that were involved in this weren’t implicated and that a lot of the electors were not necessarily responsible,” Zammit told the court.

He said the one person he believes is responsible for the documents and the signing ceremony was a second former Michigan GOP Chairwoman, Meshawn Maddock.

The former communications guru testified he recalled seeing a set of two pages for each of the 16 electors during the meeting in the basement of the GOP headquarters in downtown Lansing.

Prosecutors objected to some of Zammit’s testimony.

“First of all, he’s not the last witness and him being closest to what happened in the basement does not render him competent to draw a conclusion on the guilt, innocence or intent of the defendants,” a lawyer from the prosecution said.

While the hope had been the preliminary exam would wrap up quickly, officials acknowledged there are more witnessed set to testify. As a result, the preliminary hearing with continue February 13 and 14, 2024. A third day of testimony could be added if needed.