Fall activities at Cider Mills open with relaxed restrictions and tasty treats

SAINT JOHNS, Mich (WLNS)–The COVID-19 pandemic has changed and put restrictions on a lot of things, but the one thing it hasn’t changed is the tasty treats that Uncle John’s Cider Mill offers.



Uncle John’s Cider Mill officially began its fall fest in September and did so with more relaxed COVID-19 restrictions than last year. Making masks optional for those vaccinated, and allowing indoor dining.



According to officials, all of its traditional activities will open, that includes wagon rides through the orchard, corn mazes, kid trains, and of course, the pumpkin patch and sunflower picking.

Adding to these traditions Uncle John’s recently opened a cider yard with live music near its tree line allowing people to lounge after activities and food.

“The apple crop is a little bit shorter than normal, but there’s still plenty of apples to have. The cider blend is still great, we’re wide open for you,” said Uncle John’s Cider Mill owner, Mike Beck