Fall sports canceled in Lansing School District

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Lansing School District Board of Education announced Thursday that all fall sports and extracurricular activities will be canceled.

“From the boards perspective, if it’s not safe for kids to return to school in person, it’s certainly not safe for them to compete in athletics,” said President of the Lansing School District Board of Education, Gabrielle Lawrence.

This includes football, volleyball, men’s soccer, cheer leading, band and more.

Lawrence says the decision wasn’t an easy one.

“It’s no fun for the board to make this decision anymore fun than it is for parents to tell their kids that they’re not going to be able to play sports this year,” Lawrence added.

But she says students shouldn’t give up hope.

“I think absolutely just to the students I would say please just have hope that you might be able to compete in your sports season this year, it just might be later in the year,” said Lawrence.

The Lansing School Board announced last month that they would be moving to virtual learning in the fall. Many other districts followed their lead, and Lawrence hopes the same will happen here.

“We really hope that our neighboring districts recognize that this is the best way to keep their kids safe as well so that we are all working together to re-imagine the sports year for our kids and maybe give them an opportunity later in the year when things are safer,” Lawrence added.

During Thursday’s meeting, the board also approved the COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan for the 2020-21 school year. Lawrence says there’s no changes for the online learning plans for the fall, but there was more discussion about what happens after the fall semester.

“Tonight we were talking about what happens next, depending upon what phase we are at in Michigan and what is happening with the pandemic, we’re going to continue to reassess the situation as the marking period goes by,” said Lawrence.

The plan also details possible class schedules, special education services and more.

The board also approved a new personnel report, which includes hiring 48 new teachers to work in the district.

The next board meeting is scheduled for August 20th.



The first day of school is Monday, August 31.