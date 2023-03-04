LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Michigan firefighter was laid to rest today.

28-year-old Ethan Quillen was killed in the line of duty during last week’s ice storm. He was an unpaid volunteer firefighter, a former Marine, and a husband and father.

Quillen was killed on Feb. 22 when a power line fell on him after his crew was sent to a scene in Almena Township.

Public visitation began at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Paw Paw High School, funeral services followed.

It started with a call to worship and then a eulogy by Fire Chief Jim DeGroff.

Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott said Quillen’s death has impacted public safety officers throughout the country.

“The family is still struggling. The community in general is still struggling. Today is going to be good for the family, the fire department and everybody involved to get a little bit of closure. But I can tell you, from what I’ve seen and witnessed, this is a deep scar. It’s going to take a long time for this healing process to happen on this one,” Abbott said.

Quillen’s name will be added to the Fallen Public Safety Officers Memorial outside the Van Buren County Courthouse.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also ordered United States and Michigan flags within the state Capitol complex to remain at half-staff to honor Quillen.