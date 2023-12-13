LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Prosecutors began the process Wednesday of laying out their case against several people accused of falsely claiming to be electors during the 2020 election. The defendants packed a Lansing courtroom where a judge would decide whether there’s enough evidence to send the case to trial.

It was standing room only in a Lansing 54-A District Court room as attorneys along with six of the 15 people accused in the false elector scheme. Ken Thompson, Amy Facchinello, John Haggard, Michell Ludgren and Kathy Berden were all in court Wednesday.

Defendant and former Michigan GOP chair, Meshawn Maddock joined the group.

Earlier this summer, the Michigan Attorney General’s office announced eight charges including election forgery against all of the defendants.

Prosecutors called Michigan’s Director of Elections, Jonathan Brater, to the stand. The judge also heard from Michigan State Police Capt. Darren Green who was at the state capitol when the defendants tried to get into the building. Prosecutors showed a video they say shows the defendants trying to get in to the building while democratic electors were already meeting inside.

Maddock’s attorney made a motion to have charges dropped at the start of the hearing— citing comments Attorney General Dana Nessel made , saying the defendants were “brainwashed”. That request was thrown out by the judge when she asked about the legal authority to drop the felony charges.

“The attorney general being the highest prosecutor in the state of Michigan, said by in her own statements. There are of course rules of ethics that she should not be bringing a case she knows has no merit.” said Attorney Nicholas Somberg.

“Legal authority is not your opinion or something you believe would be some damaging evidence fo the prosecturtion’s case. Legal Authority would be a court rule or statute that i can rely on to dismiss this case and you provided me none and for that reasonyour motion is denied.”

The attorney for Mari-Ann Henry and Cliffard Frost also attempted to get their charges dropped with a similar motion in September.

The hearings are expected to start again early Thursday morning.