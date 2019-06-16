Families celebrate Father’s Day at Potter Park Zoo

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Today is Father’s Day, a chance for kids around the nation to celebrate their dads.

Potter Park Zoo took part in the festivities today by giving dads free admission.

“For me to do it, and to have a kid, I mean I always wanted a kid my whole life and now to have it, the joy of it is just, it’s remarkable,” said Austen Rial.

Rial drove all the way from Kalamazoo to spend Father’s Day with his daughter Zoraya. He says this day means the world to him.

“Oh it means everything,” said Rial. “I mean these things are the things that you really want for your daughter to have you know memories of, you and her sharing those times, it’s unbeatable.”

“We live in Jackson and they live in Rochester and it’s just a good meeting spot to kind of come in Lansing, with these guys they love animals so the zoo is kind of the perfect option today,” said Amber Frawley.

Frawley and her family are all just glad to spend the day together.

“I think for dads anytime with your family is a good time, so just looking forward to just catching up on stuff and building some new memories,” said Ron Stratton.

“We came out for a rain walk, we figured we could go out for the park, the zoo is awesome, and we get some rain too,” said Tom Grady.

Grady lives in East Lansing and says spending quality time with his kids is irreplaceable.

“Father’s Day is great,” said Grady. “It’s an awesome time to hang out with kids and well, I have summer break anyway, but a day off is fun too.”

For all of the dads out there, Happy Father’s Day.