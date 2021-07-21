“A big help on the pocketbook”: Families excited about free Pre-K by Lansing School District

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing School District announced free Pre-K to all families, regardless of how much they make. During today’s announcement, families spoke about the difference this makes in their lives.

The new Lansing School District Superintendent, Benjamin Shuldiner, made the historic announcement today.

“We are committed to teaching all of our children including our Pre-K and that our doors are open, and are opened wide and we welcome you,” Superintendent Shuldiner said.

A few facts about the program:

Children must wear masks indoors

Pre-K classes will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

Classes are from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Wednesdays school buildings will be cleaned and sanitized

All students, 4 years and older, can sign up for free early childhood education.

Olivia Ramsey is 4-years-old. Starting on September 16th, she’ll be in a Pre-K classroom for free. Olivia has five other siblings. Her mom, Victoria, said finding affordable Pre-K is nearly impossible.

“Day care is expensive its crazy expensive. It’s not necessarily affordable for everybody,” Victoria said.

But now, that search is easier for Victoria and other Ingham County families.

High income, medium income, or low income families living within the Lansing School District or even Ingham County can apply. The only requirement is they must be 4-years-old by December 1st.

“Your kid is gonna come home with art projects. Your kids gonna come home learning new things everyday,” Lansing School Board President, Gabrielle Lawrence, said.

Victoria said the money she’s saving can go somewhere else.

“It’s gonna be a big… a big help on the pocketbook,” Victoria said.

The Pre-K will include free food and transportation.