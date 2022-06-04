LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A field of orange t-shirts lined Everett High School’s football stadium to honor those lost to gun violence. It was part of commemorations of “National Gun Violence Awareness Day” in Lansing.

This is an issue that’s personal for Richard Cummings. He said four years ago, his grandson, Western Michigan University student Joseph Bowser, was shot in Battle Creek. Cummings believes an end to gun violence starts with realistic gun reform.

“He was always extending himself to everyone. I mean he loved everybody and so, it’s a tragic loss,” he said about the second-year engineering student. “let’s see if we can come together and pass reasonable laws, reasonable gun safety laws. Not taking guns away, but reasonable gun safety laws that will protect everyone and save lives,” Cummings said.

Gail Duncan lost her daughter when she was shot by her ex-boyfriend while at work. Duncan said she wants to see more background checks along with tighter gun legislation.

“There was a bill, a series of two to three bills I think, that were introduced as a result of my daughter’s murder but they didn’t {pass}. It’s hard to push those forward just because there are other statues in place that make it so that you can’t,” she said.

But others don’t see legislation as the solution. Steve Dulan is with the Michigan Coalition of Responsible Gun Owners. He said focusing on “target hardening” like armed security in schools and entry barriers should be part of the conversation.

“I’d turn my {guns} in if it would make my kids safer. But the sad truth is that it doesn’t work. Pandora’s box is open, guns exist,” Dulan said.

While there are many sides to this debate, Saturday was a chance for those personally impacted by gun violence to lean on one another as they continue to remember those gone too soon.