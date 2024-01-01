LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As 2023 closed, two mid-Michigan families spoke of the holes left in their lives as their family members remain missing after more than six months.

Marty Arnett says time has frozen since her daughter Amber Arnett went missing.

“Her birthday in next week,” Marty says of her daughter. “I just wish somebody would give her the gift of respect. Clear your conscience for the year, or something, because somebody knows.”

Amber Arnett went missing June 25. The 39-year-old woman was last seen near the Dollar Tree store on South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Lansing.

Jessica Johnson is desperately seeking information on her missing father, Richard Johnson, 63. He went missing May 7.

“You’re living an everyday nightmare,” says Jessica. “You wake up, you’re hoping for a phone call still, of some sort, and we’re got nothing.”

Johnson was last seen near Plum Tree Apartments in Delta Township. He has Huntington’s Disease which can impact the memory.

“He’s somewhere,” she says of her missing father. “And somebody just hasn’t found him yet.”

Missing Amber Arnett would celebrate her 40th birthday on Jan. 5, her mother points out.

“She wouldn’t just walk away. Something is gravely wrong,” Marty, her mother says. “We just want her back. Whatever that means. We just want her back.”

A cash reward has been offered for anyone who provides information that leads to her whereabouts.

“I miss her smile. I miss her laugh. I miss arguing with her,” Marty says. “I miss discussion. Everyday events that you don’t think about, you just take for granted, until it’s gone.”

Jessica says he life also has a hole with her father’s disappearance.

“Life without him has not been the same,” she says. “You don’t get to hear that great, goofy laugh. You don’t have that shining, bright light coming into the room. We literally just spent Christmas without him and that doesn’t seem real still. It’s like, ‘OK. When are we all gonna wake up now?”

Anyone with information on Richard Johnson’s whereabouts can call the Eaton County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information about Amber Arnett’s whereabouts can call the Lansing Police Department.