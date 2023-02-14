EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Lansing man who knew suspected MSU shooter Anthony McRae said he had changed over the years.

Michigan State University hallmarks, like The Rock and the Sparty statue, have become makeshift memorials, as many in the Spartan community look for answers to Monday’s violence.

The family of the alleged shooter, 43-year-old Anthony McRae is also asking questions.

The gunman’s uncle, Timothy McRae, spoke with Grand Rapids station WOOD TV, and said more could have been done by police after a 2019 arrest that involved McRae illegally carrying a concealed weapon.

“I would rather see him incarcerated and alive and these three other people alive than have everybody dead because somewhere he slipped through the cracks of gun law,” said Timothy McRae.

Timothy added that his nephew had a history of mental illness, but getting proper help was a challenge.

“His family always tried to get him help and when we tried to get him help, he would disappear,” he continued.

Carl Tielking is a leader of a Lansing neighborhood watch group, and he first met Anthony McRae in 2018.

Tielking recalled McRae being a reliable contact, who sent in tips to the group about what was going on in the neighborhood. He also remembered McRae keeping to himself.

“It’s a lone wolf kind of mentality,” said Tielking.

In the last year, Tielking said McRae started to develop a negative attitude aimed at MSU students. Tielking said that the last time he spoke with McRae, about 3 to 4 weeks ago, he talked about getting into a fight with some MSU students.

Tielking says he’s still in shock over the mass shooting that killed three students and injured several others.

“Tony was just someone who should been given a bit extra care,” said Tielking.

Tielking says he never felt like it was his place to ask McRae if he was armed during the times they met and talked.

Police mentioned finding a gun at the scene and that McRae took his own life after a caller told police about his whereabouts.