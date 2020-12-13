Family and advocates of people incarcerated honor prisoners who died from COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, families and advocates of people incarcerated took to the streets of Lansing. They were honoring the lives of prisoners who died of COVID-19, while also showing support for others currently incarcerated.

Dozens of cars drove to the Department of Correction Director’s house and placed tombstones on her lawn.

Family and advocates of people incarcerated said the tombstones represent the lives of prisoners who died from COVID-19.

Peter Hohstedler was one of the organizers. He said prisoner lives matter.

While they don’t know the names of every prisoner who has died, Hohstedler said they’re driving in their honor.

“We’re here to memorialize them. And so when we say prisoner lives matter, that’s also what we mean. Is that we want to honor the dead and we’re also here to fight for the living,” Hohstedler said.

One of those prisoners they’re fighting for is Jerry Wallace. Jerry said he’s been in prison for about four years. Today, he made sure his voice was heard.

His wife, Amy Wallace, held the phone while Jerry spoke about his living conditions. He said safety measures aren’t being taken to protect prisoners from getting the virus.

“If we were to social distance properly, there would only be two men in every cube, but there’s eight men in every cube and they did nothing to alleviate that overcrowding during this pandemic. Nothing at all,” Jerry said.

Amy said she hasn’t seen her husband in over a year. Jerry said this was a time when she needed him now more than ever.

“My wife’s dad died while this was happening. And she couldn’t come here and get a hug or get the comfort,” Jerry said.

Heather Moore’s husband is also incarcerated. She said her husband has health issues, and making a mistake shouldn’t equal death.

“Nobody received a death sentence and it’s unfair to justify that just because they’re in prison. The public needs to pay attention because this is effecting their communities as well,” Moore said.

As of December 11th, the Michigan Department of Corrections reported a total of 95 COVID-19 deaths out of more than 18,000 positive cases.

On MDOC’s website, they said the department is keeping prisoners safe in multiple ways like with more soap in bathrooms and testing anyone with COVID-19 symptoms.