Family catches COVID-19 five days before vaccine appointment

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Grant Hendrickson and his family are battling COVID-19.

“I’m telling you, the sounds that I heard while I was in the hospital of people gasping for air it’s an absolute nightmare,” Hendrickson said.

He was a healthy and energetic 38-year-old, until about two weeks ago.

“My wife and I have had COVID now for 15 days, and its been an absolute nightmare,” Hendrickson said.

Grant, his 43-year-old wife and his 5-year-old daughter caught COVID.

“I spent six days at Sparrow on oxygen and I’m still on oxygen support sleeping at night,” Hendrickson said.

Grant was discharged from sparrow on Monday night, but is still far from healthy.

“I’m like… the fact that I’m off oxygen right now on this interview with you is somewhat of a miracle to me,” Hendrickson said.

He said he was surprised by what he saw in the hospital.

“Whose in the hospital? It’s young people like me,” Hendrickson said.

He said he saw people in their 30s 40s and 50s.

The President of Sparrow, Alan Vierling, said Sparrow is at capacity and they’re seeing people his age and younger.

“We’re walking and taking care of people just like us… That’s a little bit harder when we see them not do well or die from this disease,” Vierling said.

For Hendrickson, he said he has a long road ahead of him.

“I have no idea how long it’s gonna take for me to bounce back from this,” Hendrickson said.

That’s why he says getting vaccinated is our way out of this pandemic.

“It’s free, takes no time and you can get back, we can get back to a normal way of life,” Hendrickson said.

Right now, Sparrow’s Frandor site is accepting walk-ins for vaccinations. The MSU pavilion has a very short wait time for appointments as well.