LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Michigan State University institution passed away Sunday, and the community is remembering her many contributions in Michigan over her 70-year life.

Kathleen Melinda (Schlager) Wilbur, better known as Kathy, died at home in Okemos on Sunday, surrounded by her family, her son Tom Wilbur told 6 News. He said she died from an unexpected recurrence of cancer.

She was the Senior Vice President for Government Relations at Michigan State University. Wilbur had planned to retire in January, after having served 45 years in state government and higher education.

Many tributes from Michigan lawmakers, as well as leaders of organizations with which Wilbur was involved, came in quickly following her death on Sunday.

Wilbur also served as a vice president and as interim president at Central Michigan University, and is the only woman to have directed three State of Michigan departments. Additionally, she served on MSU’s Board of Trustees.

Kathy Wilbur, Senior VP for Government Relations at MSU, with her granddaughter, Mary Lewis Wilbur.

Wilbur was inducted to the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame in 2007.

Born in Detroit in 1953, Kathy Wilbur went on to earn three degrees from Michigan State University: a BA in Journalism, an MA in Higher Education Administration and a Ph.D. in Higher Education Administration.

Wilbur began her career in the administration of State Senator Bill Sederberg. She was elected to the MSU Board of Trustees in 1984, where she served one term. After her career in state government, she worked at Central Michigan University for 16 years, where she served as interim president, VP of advancement and external relations and VP for government relations.

After her time at CMU, Wilbur rounded out her career by returning to MSU, where she served as the senior vice president of government relations.

In addition to her career, Wilbur served the community through WKAR’s Reading Radio Service, Zonta and the Women’s Caring Program, among others.

“Kathleen loved reading library books, seeing Broadway shows, annual family vacations Up North and spending time with her friends – with friendships spanning decades and geographies,” her son, Tom Wilbur, said in an email.

“She was always quick with a joke or astute political observation and renowned for her thank-you notes and gift-giving. She prioritized ‘shopping local’ and managed to find an independent bookstore wherever she went,” Tom Wilbur wrote.

Kathy Wilbur has a husband of 43 years, Tom, and four sons: Tom, Will, Sam and Ray. She had a new granddaughter, Mary Lewis Wilbur.

Her memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 16, at The Peoples Church of East Lansing.