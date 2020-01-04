Family, Friends hold candlelight vigil for Kevin Bacon

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WLNS)– Swartz Creek High School’s student parking lot was filled with friends and family of Kevin Bacon for a candlelight vigil.

Kevin Bacon, 25, was found dead in a home in Shiawassee County on December 28th, after going missing on Christmas Eve.

Tonight, dozens gathered for the vigil to remember Kevin’s life.

“He was a very very good person and didn’t deserve any of this,” said one of Kevin’s friends, Tiara Hill.

Many shared memories and stories of easier times.

“He had a wonderful soul, loved hair styling, he used to style my hair,” said Kevin’s aunt, Ginger Coffey.

An 18-foot poster stretched across a crowd of heavy hearts that read “Kevin, always loved…never forgotten and forever missed.” Feathers, stars and humming birds were decorated on the poster, representing some of Kevin’s tattoos.

18-foot poster at Kevin Bacon’s vigil in Swartz Creek

“He was a really special guy he had a heart of gold, he touched everybody that he had met, he would do anything, he would give the shirt off his back for you,” said a cousin of Kevin, Celia Granger.

Family and friends also want answers in his case and justice to be served.

“We want some answers, he didn’t deserve what happened to him,” said Granger.

Michael David Latunski, 50, was officially charged in the death of Bacon earlier this week.