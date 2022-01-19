Family, friends reflect on Reynolds arrest

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -The suspect in a double homicide, Brion Reynolds, turned himself into police Monday after eluding police since last September.

He stands charged with shooting and killing 24 year old Alexis Brown and 46 year old Michelle Roper and injuring a 6 year old boy.

On Tuesday, he appeared in court and learned he’s facing a list of felony charges including two counts of open murder, three counts of assault with intent to commit murder and weapons charges.

Family and friends gathered to remember the mother and daughter who were killed as well as to prepare for the long road ahead.



“I replay everything. I go through my phone and the pictures all the time. Reminisce all the good things, the arguments. I mean, I will cherish every moment I had with her. I wish I could have her back. I would trade everything to have just her,” said Shantelle Coulter, Alexis Brown’s girlfriend.

Shantelle Coulter first met Alexis Brown when she was 17-years-old. Coulter remembered Brown as lively and energetic, something that attracted her to Brown. They dated, had a falling out and got back together in 2021.

“Oh man, she was snappy; snap, snap snappy. That was lexi,” Coulter remembered.

Chelsea Gunter knew the family since she was 8 years old. She said that soon she became part of them and considered Michelle Roper as a second mom.

“She was always there to give me the benefit of the doubt when I needed it, Lexi too, you know. She was there when we needed her the most, that’s for sure,” said Gunter.

Learning that Brion Reynolds, the prime suspect in the shootings, turned himself in to police, shocked everyone. But also left them with a sense of relief.

Coulter remembered breaking down into tears after getting the call from Steve Roper, father and husband of the victims.

“That didn’t bring them back but what it did do is give justice to the children, to where they don’t have to look over their shoulders. Even Steve, he doesn’t have to, you know, think is he going to comeback or what’s going to happen next,” said Coulter. Those gathered to remember the pair said they are anxiously awaiting each step of the case against Reynolds.

For now, they plan to take it one day at a time. For Gunter, that means living a life by the lessons her best friend and her mother taught her.

“Love yourself no matter what, don’t care what anybody else in this world thinks,” said Gunter.

Reynolds is due in court again for a probable cause hearing on January 27. 6 News will follow this case and have the latest details as they develop.