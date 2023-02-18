GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. (WLNS) – Hundreds gathered at Chas. Verheyden funeral home in Grosse Pointe Park, many of them with tears in their eyes and sorrow in their hearts.

As Fraser’s family prepares to lay him to rest tomorrow people at tonight’s visitation said they will always remember him in a special way.

“He was kind, he was light,” Elizabeth Russano, the mother of Brian’s close friend said.

A light. That is what 20-year-old Brian Fraser was to many who knew him. The sophomore studied business at Michigan State University.

Fraser was active and played many sports.

This year would have been his sixth year as a lifeguard, but his life was cut short on Monday when a gunman walked onto MSU’s campus and opened fire, killing Fraser, Alexandra Verner, and Arielle Anderson.

Elizabeth Russano said his smile is one she’ll never forget.

“Everyone is going to miss him. He always had a big smile. The nicest most polite kid you’d ever want to meet,” she said.

Fraser served as president of Phi Delta Theta fraternity, many say he embraced life and lived it full of love, compassion, and care and had so much more to offer the world.

This tragedy has left many wondering one thing.

“Why him?” MSU student and friend of Fraser’s family, Charlie Devooght said.

Devooght also knew 19-year-old Arielle Anderson and was in disbelief when he heard the news.

“It’s crazy out of 50,000 kids who go to MSU it’s crazy that two are from Grosse Pointe. When I woke up the next morning and saw those names I was like you’ve got to be kidding me. This is insane,” Devooght said.

This loss has left a void in the lives of many, including those who didn’t even know Fraser.

“I’m from this city and it just as easily could have been someone in my family. It really touched my heart and I was compelled to come and support the family,” Grosse Pointe resident Gary McBride said.

McBride said if there’s ever a time to come together and support each other, that time is now.

“It doesn’t matter whose kid it is, we’re all one. We’re all one.”

Fraser’s funeral will take place Saturday at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms.

20-year-old Alexandria Verner’s funeral will also be held Saturday at the Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Clawson and a vigil for 19-year-old Arielle Anderson will be held Saturday at the First English Evangelical Lutheran Church in Grosse Pointe Woods.