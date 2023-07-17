LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University student Nate Statly has been in the hospital since being shot in the head in February’s mass shooting on campus.

Now family members say they are getting ready to take him home, and they are asking for help from the community to make that transition easier.

Before the shooting, Statly was an avid runner who was getting ready for a summer job on Mackinac Island.

That all changed five months ago, when Statly was admitted to the hospital in critical condition. Since then, he’s gotten stronger and is learning how to travel in a wheelchair.

He’s spent months in intensive care and rehab, and nurses say he’s beat everyone’s expectations.

While the family is preparing for Statly’s return, they are looking for a mobility van to help get to follow-up appointments.

That’s why they are asking the community for any help they can provide.

Earlier fundraisers for Statly on GoFundMe raised more than $300,000 — but between doctor appointments and expensive modifications to their home, they are hoping that somebody will reach out with some options.

If you can help, you can contact family members through their GoFundMe page.