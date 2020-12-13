Family honors 32-year-old killed in Lansing with a toy drive

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The family of 32-year-old Marcus Jackson-Burton is working to honor his legacy through a Christmas toy drive to bless children right here in Mid-Michigan.

Jackson-Burton and his brother Steven Jackson were both shot at the Pleasant Grove Plaza in South Lansing on Aug. 3, 2020. Steven died at the scene and Marcus was taken to the hospital. He died from his injuries on Aug. 4, leaving behind four children.

“It’s definitely been a journey,” Marcus’ Mother, Miranda Burton-Hinton said. “I never would have thought or even began to imagine that our family would be going through something so tragic like this, but you know, we’re determined that we’re gonna turn our pain into a purpose and to give back to the community.”

Burton-Hinton said her son was the jokster and the the life of the party.

Marcus Jackson-Burton pictured with his Mother, Miranda Burton-Hinton. Marcus died tragically on Aug. 4, 2020 following a shooting in Lansing.

“Always kept a smile on his face, the helper, the giver, always giving back…doing what he can to help somebody else. Just all around great guy,” she said.

Even in his death, Marcus was able to save seven people through the Gift of Life Michigan. His mother said that has instilled in his family a passion and drive to keep giving back to the community, to carry on his legacy.

When Burton-Hinton launched the toy drive back in November, she never expected such a huge response.

“Right now we can’t even park our cars in our garage, it’s just overwhelming. I am just so honored to just be able to just bless somebody’s family for Christmas.”

Toys will be donated to the Sparrow Hospital Pediatric Unit, a local women’s shelter, and through Secret Santa to families in need. Donations are being accepted through Dec. 15. Drop-off locations can be viewed on the flyer below.