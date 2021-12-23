Family loses presents to car break-in

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Rene Davis said she could not get work done on her car over the weekend. When she showed up to the shop first thing Monday, she felt like something wasn’t right.

“I know I opened that door and everything was ransacked and then I immediately popped open my trunk and I couldn’t even look at it no more. I just immediately went numb,” she said.

Davis said that presents and personal items; from tax returns to clothing, were taken out of the car while it was parked at a repair shop over the weekend. Security camera footage shows a person checking her car’s windows, climbing inside, and turning it upside down.

One of the things Davis was set on replacing was a skillet her son, Marlow, got during an event where he got to shop with first responders this month.

“He wants to make pancakes the first thing in the morning on Christmas. He’s super ecstatic about it. So, he can’t wait to cook, he wants to be a chef,” said Davis.

Davis said the Wal-Mart her mother works at donated a $100 dollar gift card to help re-buy gifts. Neighbors and community members have also chipped in to help bring back some Christmas spirit. Her son said he’s ready to celebrate Christmas the right way with the new skillet.

“I’ve had this passion for cooking for three years. We used to live in a trailer park, every night when my grandpa made dinner, I would sit next to him on the counter watching him cook, it was really cool,” said Marlow Davis.

Davis said the support she has seen is a sign of the season.

“It was unexpected too. We were looking really, really grim for a minute there. It shows you that even though there are bad people in the world, there’s still the good ones out there so it helped for sure,” said Davis.

Davis said she was able to get her car back after the repair, but now she is left wondering why the car wasn’t locked properly. She said she wishes the towing company could have done more to prevent the break-in.

