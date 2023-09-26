LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A family of five is lucky to be alive after a carbon monoxide leak left some of them unconscious.

According to the Brighton Area Fire Authority, it was called to a home Monday night around 7:30 for a call of people experiencing carbon monoxide poisoning symptoms.

Responders said when they arrived they sampled the air in the home and the levels of carbon monoxide were deadly.

Within 10 minutes of arriving, emergency responders had carried 5 people, three teens and two adults, out of the home. The responders aid all five of them were either fully unconscious or partially unconscious.

The family was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, however, it’s not clear at this time what their conditions are.