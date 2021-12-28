Family of DALMAC founder Dick Allen release statement on funeral, new ride

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Dick Allen, former Michigan State lawmaker and founder of DALMAC, died on December 20 at the age of 88.

DALMAC released a statement on Tuesday saying, “Dick was fond of saying, ‘DALMAC is not a memorial ride!’ He was proud of the ride he started and wanted it to be fun, whether he was riding or not. DALMAC 2022 will honor Dick and continue his legacy… All of us owe Dick a big thanks for the legacy he created. Dick’s leadership has literally touched thousands of people, getting them on bicycles. Let’s honor Dick by going for a bike ride and supporting the DALMAC Fund or Michigan Trails and Greenways, which he helped start, or your local trail organization.”

DALMAC fund donations can be made here.

Michigan Trails donations can be made here.

The Allen family will be holding a celebration of Dick’s life on his family farm this summer.

The full post can be read below.

