LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The family of a mid-Michigan teenager who was shot and killed on Dec. 21 are speaking out.

The family of Brooke Lawson, 17, say she was among the most loving and loyal people they’ve ever known. Her death in a Dec. 21 shooting in Lansing Township has been difficult for the family to accept.

“A beautiful light taken away too short,” says Shelly Lawson, the teenager’s mother.

Courtesy Photo

The 17-year-old was shot in the chest at a home in Lansing Township on Dec. 21. Her friend was shot in the hip.

While it has been three weeks since Brooke was killed, the family is still learning to come to terms with the loss.

“She was more about life,” Shelly says. “Her joke always was, she was gonna go to California and she was gonna get in show biz. And do all of that stuff.”

Brooke Lawson’s parents Stephen and Shelly Lawson. (WLNS)

She, and Brooke’s father Stephen, called the teenager “a beauty queen.” The reason? She loved doing hair and nails. She also loved painting and, according to her family, was passionate about standing up for those she loved.

“She’d do anything for her friends,” says Stephen. “If somebody let her down, she took it hard.”

Brooke’s paternal grandparents agreed with her parents about the lost teen.

“We were Nani and Papa,” Franchieu and Craig Lawson said. “If anybody can learn anything from her death, it would be to make sure you love on people.”

Franchieu and Craig Lawson, Brooke’s paternal grandparents. (WLNS)

Court records obtained by 6 News allege Brooke went over to the home of her ex-boyfriend on Dec. 21. An argument with the ex-boyfriend’s mother and sister ensued. The 19-year-old man tried to quell the fight, but Brooke allegedly slapped him. He retreated into the house and as he did, she allegedly followed.

The young man’s mother, Lydia Renee Nance, 35, retrieved a handgun from inside the home. While on the phone with emergency dispatchers, she is alleged to have told the official she had a gun, and was going to shoot the two women.

(WLNS)

“So, I just wanna let you know, when I shoot these bitches in my yard, it’s cause they came up here messin’ with me and my family,” she is alleged to have told 911 operators.

The court record reports that shortly after telling operators she was going to shoot the two women, two shots were recorded. She also told officials on the phone she shot her son’s ex-girlfriend.

Nance has been charged with one count of homicide – open murder, one count of assault with intent to murder and two counts of felony firearm. She’s expected back in 55th District Court on Feb. 6 for a preliminary hearing.

Lansing Township Lt. Aaron Lightner confirms with 6 News Nance is out on bond.

“She did post a bond of $200,000,” Lightner says. Court records confirm that information.

Regardless of what happens as criminal proceedings progress, Lightner says the situation could have been avoided.

“I would just encourage anybody, young or old, to try to defuse any situation using words,” says Lightner. “Ultimately, it’s not worth losing a life for anything.”

Brooke’s family is hoping for justice.

“We just hope she gets justice,” says Stephen, her father. “And she didn’t deserve what she got.”