EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The family of Alexandria Verner, one of the three students killed in February’s Michigan State University campus shooting, has filed a lawsuit against the university.

Verner, who grew up in Clawson, was a junior at MSU and was studying to be a forensic scientist.

The lawsuit is similar to one recently filed by representatives of Troy Forbush and Nate Statly, who were injured in the shooting.

The Verner lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday in the Michigan Court of Claims, alleges that MSU failed to provide proper security on campus. After the shooting, MSU made several updates to its security system.

It mentions several things that were not in place at the time of the shooting that could have helped prevented the death of three students, and life-threatening injuries of several others.

Items mentioned in the lawsuit include:

Lack of door locks, including an emergency remote lock system

Slow emergency alert system response time

Inadequate campus-wide surveillance

Claims made by two professors at Berkey Hall citing concerns around the inability to lock doors at Berkey Hall, where part of the shooting took place.

6 News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.