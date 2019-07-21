Family of nine moves into Habitat for Humanity home

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– After years of waiting for a home to call their own, a family of nine from Sudan can now celebrate.

Suliman Gode, Najat Shandu and their seven children now have the keys to their home and a space to relax and call their own.

It was also a time for those who volunteered to reflect on all the hard work it took over the past two months to transform the house from start to finish.

“We were able to take down all the weeds, rip out all the carpeting, the flooring,” 6 News anchor Sheri Jones says. “And now I’m here and I can’t believe it. We have turned this house into a home for this beautiful family.”

Najat says she’s grateful to all the women and men who gave their time and energy to help make their family’s dream a reality. Suliman, who also celebrated his birthday, says it’s best present he could ever ask for.

The whole family is ready to spend many years building memories together under one roof.