Family of Oscar Herrera calls on AG Nessel to investigate his death

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WLNS)— Attorneys representing the family of Oscar Herrera have written a letter to Attorney General Dana Nessel, calling for an investigation into the circumstances of Oscar’s death.

According to Michigan State Police, on April 28th, the deputy was responding to a dog complaint shortly before 8 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Edon road. When the deputy got on the scene, they were immediately attacked by the dog.

In response to the attack, the deputy fired shots striking and killing the dog. Police say Herrera then confronted the deputy with a knife, the deputy then fired shots killing him. He died on the scene.

The Michigan State Police completed its investigation and they forwarded their investigation report to Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office.

6 News has confirmed the attorneys representing the Herrera family Romanucci & Blandin, LLC sent a letter to Attorney General Dana Nessel.

The letter details the events as follows:

“Oscar was at his home spending time with his thirteen-year-old dog, Rico, on the evening of

April 28. A deputy—whose name has yet to be released to the public—of the Hillsdale County

Sheriff’s office responded to his home following a neighbor’s complaints that Rico was loose on

his property. When the deputy arrived, both Oscar and Rico were inside the home and not

bothering anyone. There was no evidence that Oscar had committed any crime or municipal

code violation.

Nevertheless, the deputy loitered around Oscar’s home to confront him. He knocked on the

front door and received no response but a barking dog. He knocked on the back door and

received no response for several seconds. Ultimately, Oscar opened the door and Rico ran

towards the officer, allegedly biting him. In response, the deputy shot and killed Rico.

After the deputy shoots Rico, he screams and curses at Oscar to get down on the ground, and

Oscar complies. Over the next several minutes, Oscar asks the deputy why he shot Rico and

asks if the deputy is also going to shoot him. For several minutes, the deputy had his Taser

trained on Oscar. Ultimately, Oscar takes two steps toward the officer, the officer draws a

pistol, and shoots six bullets in Oscar’s direction, striking him three times. The deputy places his

hands over his body worn camera several times following the shooting. Ultimately, Oscar is

pronounced dead on the scene.”

The letter then asks that the state to take over the investigation and consider charges for the deputy involved.

Attorney General Nessel has yet to respond to the letter from Romanucci & Blandin, LLC.