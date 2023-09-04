DEWITT TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – The Martinez family awoke to the sounds of what they thought was rain Sept 1. at 3 a.m.

But when Jose Martinez opened the front door to look at the rain, he was greeted by flames.

“The heat I felt was scary and the first thing I thought was, ‘I got to get my family,’” Jose tells 6 News. “It doesn’t matter what the situation was, I have to get my family.”

The blaze tore through their mobile home and the family lost everything. The family includes Jose, his wife Roxanna and their four children: A 16-year-old boy, an 8-year-old girl, a 6-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl.

The Martinez Family.

Jose dashed back into his home to rescue his family from the flames and smoke.

“Thank God,” he says. “No burns, cuts, bruises, nothing. I’m very proud of that. Even my two dogs made it out safe.”

Despite the loss of their home and its contents, the family is chalking up their escape as a miracle. The roof collapsed shortly after they escaped the inferno.

A man they don’t know called 911. And DeWitt Township firefighters were on scene moments later.

“If it wasn’t for that man, I don’t know where we would be at,” says Jose. “We could have probably been stuck in the house. If it wasn’t for him and my son waking up. It’s a miracle. It’s a blessing.”

Roxanna says the couple and their children lost all their belongings that they had “ever worked hard for our kids and ourselves.”

For now, the couple and their children are staying with family as they seek a new home.

With the tragedy on their shoulders, the couple is struggling to keep positive. They’ve been together for 21 years, nine of those as married.

“We have our ups and downs, obviously,” says Roxanna. “But this was the worst one. We are going to stay strong. We are going to keep pushing for our family.”

A fundraiser to support the family has been launched. Those interested can donate here.

The family would also like help in identifying the man who called 911. Anyone with information on the man’s identity is encouraged to email newstips@wlns.com.