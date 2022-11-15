BATH TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The family of slain hunter Chong Yang met with hunters who stopped by the Bath Township buck pole Tuesday.

They were giving back to a community that supported them, but the family says they are still on a mission to find out what happened to Chong Yang.

On November 16, 2018, police say Yang was found dead with a gunshot wound around 10 p.m. on the 8500 block of East Clark Road, just east of Bath.

Yang was wearing bright orange clothing at the time when he was hunting on public land. The family says that both his gun and backpack were missing.

His youngest daughter says investigators from Bath Township and the FBI have reassured the family that they’re still working on the case.

She says she hopes to give back to a hunting community that’s been supportive for so long.

“Every time we post things about my dad. Everyone is always sending prayers and love even before now they say we know it’s a sensitive time for you guys. The whole hunting community in Michigan have been amazingly great and just very supportive,” said Maivue Yang. “You know they mourn with us because it’s just like a brotherhood or a sisterhood it’s like a family bonding time.”

Bath Township is leading the investigation and the family said any tips can be called to detective Bryan Miller at 517-641-6271.