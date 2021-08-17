Family of suspect killed in Galesburg releases statement, condolences to fallen deputy

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

GALESBURG, Mich. (WLNS) — The family of Kyle Goidosik has released a public statement regarding both the death of Kyle Goidosik and the death of Deputy Ryan Proxmire, who dies after being wounded in the line of duty.

The statement reads,

On behalf of our family, we want to express our deep sorrow over the death of Officer Ryan
Proxmire and extend our condolences to his family and friends. We also grieve the loss of Kyle, who for years was tormented by invasive and irrational thoughts. This was another senseless and terrible tragedy that the American people have witnessed by one suffering from delusional and irrational thoughts. It is my hope that we, as a community, can find a way to help those in need. We ask that the members of the media allow our family the privacy we need to grieve these tragic losses. Thank you.”

Gary Goidosik and Kim Goidosik

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar