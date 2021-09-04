Family raises money for class supplies in honor of former Charlotte teacher

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — The memory of a Mid-Michigan teacher who inspired generations of young people is being honored. It’s no surprise that her legacy is being remembered through a cause that aims to continue helping students in the classroom.

Marsha Waymire taught at Washington Elementary in Charlotte for over 20 years. Her family says she had a passion for teaching, and her students. They say it was only right to give back in a way that would mean so much to her.

“So guys hang in there, do the best you could always do listen to your teacher, and remember you’re very important and you’re very special and you’re very loved,” said Waymire in a video to her first-grade class in June 2020. Those were her last few words she told her students before retiring.

Nearly 4 months later she suddenly died in her sleep.



“It was really hard for my dad and I. You know in a lot of ways not being able to say goodbye to her and so I think this is just another one of our ways that we can say goodbye and honor her,” said her daughter Emma Waymire.



Turning grief into purpose, her family created the Marsha Waymire fund to raise money for school supplies for teachers at Washington Elementary.

“My mom was just such an incredibly passionate teacher and so passionate about her kids and providing them with any extra resources so that they can be the best learners possible,” said Emma.

The goal? For every teacher to receive $500 to purchase books, pens, pencils, and more.



” It just makes such a huge difference in helping them feel appreciated and helping them learn and go on to be the best that they can. I know the teachers at her school will really really appreciate this,” Emma said.

Emma and her father David Waymire know Marsha would be proud of what they’ve done.



” I think she would be absolutely thrilled. The way she dedicated her life to her job but it was more than her job it was really a part of who she was,” Emma said.

So far they’ve raised $70,000. This school year they’ve donated $10,000 and plan to do the same every year.



” There’s just been this incredible response of people sharing the website, reaching out to just tell us how much my mom really changed their life and the life of their child just really advocating to continue to raise funds so that the teachers at Washington Elementary are supported,” she said.

The family hopes to continue this for the next 10 years, and maybe even longer. If you’re interested in donating you can visit the Seen on 6 section of our website.