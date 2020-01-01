Family starts the year on a lifelong journey

As the clock struck to midnight millions of people across the country rang in the new year.

For Julia Starzec-Clark, and Jerry Lee Clark they barely noticed, and they had a good reason.

“My blood pressure was a little high and I wasn’t feeling very good the past couple of days so they just sent me in, and said they had openings, and they basically were like go have a baby,” said the mom of Lansing’s first 2020 baby,” Julia Starzec-Clark.

Birdee Lee came into the world just after 3AM this morning weighing seven pounds, and four ounces. For her parents, the moment was full of emotion.

“I was like oh my gosh she’s so pretty she’s got hair, and just looks so beautiful, and my heart I was crying it was very special,” said Starzec-Clark.

New Years babies are nothing new in their family. The couple’s first child was born on New Years Eve.​

The nurses also placed bets as to whose baby would come first.​ They even had rooms with horses on them, and would move them up for every centimeter.​ Birdee Lee came out the winner. Her dad hopes she inherits the special parts of each of them.

“I hope she’s tough like me but looks like her mom,” said her dad, Jerry Lee Clark.

Both her parents believe she has the whole world in front of her, and they hope that she always remembers what matters most.

“I hope she knows that we love her very much and this was a very special moment for us. We were super excited to be the first and I hope she gets everything out of life. I just want her to be happy with whatever she wants to do, whatever she chooses as long as she’s happy, and she knows we are here for her,” said both parents.

A baby girl is not the only thing the couple will be going home with. Sparrow hospital also gave the happy family a new car seat and gift basket for coming in first.