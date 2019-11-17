Family still looking for answers one year after hunter’s death

BATH TWP, Mich. (WLNS) — On November 16, 2018, Chong Yang was killed while hunting on public land in Clinton County. A year later, the family still does not have justice.

More than a hundred people gathered at WisWasser Park to celebrate Yang’s life at a candle light vigil, and use it as a reminder that the case is still unsolved.

“It’s hard to wake up every morning and seeing my mother and my family devastated, it’s hard to know that my grandmother isn’t at peace, and it’s hard to hear, ‘Hey we’re going to go over to grandma and grandpas,’ but when we go there, only grandma is there,” said Chong Yang’s grandson, Chimeng Lee.

The Yang family has gone 365 days with no answer as to who killed Yang. With little evidence, the family just wants to know who is responsible.

“Someone out there took my dad’s life and is out there living freely. And everyone wants to find out who took my dads life, and they want the same answers that we want too,” said one of Chong Yang’s daughters, Ger Lang.

The family also hopes to spread the message about hunting safely, such as telling people where you’re going to hunt and what time you’ll be home.

“My dad would not want us to stop people to stop hunting, we don’t want to scare people that hunting is dangerous, we want people to hunt smarter,” said Ger Yang.

Some family members also have a message for whoever is responsible for the death of Chong Yang.

“If you turn yourself in, I’ll forgive you,” said Lee.