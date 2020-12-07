Family still looking for answers two months after 31-year-old shot and killed in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– December 6th marks two months since 31-year-old David Kessler was shot and killed in South Lansing.

“He would give you the shirt off his back even if he didn’t have anything,” said Beth Polzin, David’s mom. “Biggest heart, smile was contagious, always laughing, he was just like the life of a gathering,” said Margit Reed, David’s sister.

David was shot on Donald street around 10:30 at night, and police are still trying to find the person who pulled the trigger.

“I just wished they’d find an answer, find out who did it, I mean I would feel a lot better but right now, it just irritates me,” said David Kessler, David’s dad.

Beth said her sister lives near David in South Lansing, and was home the night David was shot.

“She had heard gunshots and ran out to find him dead in the street, well he was alive at first and he squeezed her hand and then he died,” said Beth.

It was a call she thought she’d never get. “I raced to the hospital and he was dead before I got there,” said Beth.

“What was going through your mind on the way to the hospital?” said 6 News reporter, Kalie Marantette. “I kind of knew, just from what I had heard that he may have already been dead and it was just an awful feeling that I was never going to see my son alive again,” Beth answered.

Now the family is holding on tight to the pictures and memories they have and hoping they’ll soon get justice.

“Love him, miss him so much like… just never thought that the last time I seen him, would have been the last time I seen him,” said Margit.

Lansing police are still searching for a lead in the case. If you know anything, you can call detective Matt Salmon at 517-483-6855. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.