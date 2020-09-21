Family surprises veteran father battling cancer with patriotic parade

Cars decked out in red white, and blue lined the streets in Charlotte, to give a special gift to a father, and Army veteran Thomas Shumaker. It was all put on by his children who says, they had to do something for a dad who has given them everything.

“Just him himself. That’s what makes him an awesome father. He raised us when we were young because my mom wasn’t there for us so, he took initiative, and raised us,” said daughter, Brianna Forist.

For the family, today’s celebration carries with it a deeper message, they don’t know how much time they have left with their dad. He’s fighting stage four lung cancer. Doctors say its terminal. So, for now, today was about creating memories.

“Here today tomorrow you know it depends you know three months, six months to a year, to two years so, we want to get as much time with him as possible,” said Forist.

Shumaker joined the army at age 17, and today at 66 years old, h says seeing the support of community, and the love from his daughter means everything to him.

“That my daughter put it together for me. That she felt it was important and put it together for me,” said Father, and Army veteran, Thomas Shumaker.

He says the support today, and the man upstairs will give him the strength to keep fighting.

“I’ve been blessed, and that’s what I do is count my blessings not my obstacles.”