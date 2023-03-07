EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A family member of Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez, one of the students injured in the shooting on MSU’s campus, shared on update on her condition.

Selena Huapilla-Perez is the older sister of Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez and organized her GoFundMe page, which raised more than $478,000 in donations.

She posted an update on her sister’s status on Sunday, writing that she is continuing to improve in physical and occupational therapy.

The sister also wrote that Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez requires two follow-up surgeries in the near future.

Selena Huapilla-Perez also wrote of the great pain that the family is going through due to the traumatic shooting.

“Three times a week she gets her wound VAC changed, and every time she says ‘No puedo, ya no puedo. Me duele mucho.’ Which translates to, ‘I can’t, I can’t anymore. It hurts too much.’ These are words that pain us for many reasons but one being – we have never heard these words from her before,” Selena Huapilla-Perez wrote on GoFundMe.

She also thanked the community for their donations and support.

“We profoundly thank you all and want to keep you updated as we continue in Guadalupe’s recovery. Thank you for being part of it,” Selena Huapilla-Perez wrote.