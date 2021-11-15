Family upset 13-year-old murder suspect not charged as an adult

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With tears in her eyes, and pictures sprawled out on the living room table, Trina Coolman remembers her son Noah Sisung.

“Nothing ever got him down. He never held a grudge. He did not,” Trina said.

She says he had the best sense of humor, always smiling or making others smile.

“He saw the cowboy hat and he tried it on. I’m like dude I have to get a picture because you’re so funny,” Trina said.

Noahs’s sister, Alex, says they were close like two peas in a pod.

“We were like complete opposites but it fit like a puzzle piece,” Alex said.

But less than a month ago, their family got the news no family wants to get.

“I will never ever forget that day,” Trina said.

On October 22nd, Noah had been shot and killed on Pennsylvania Avenue near Kendon Drive. The prosecutor’s office charged a 13-year-old boy with open murder and carrying a concealed weapon.

The teen has been sent to a juvenile facility to await trial.

In a statement to 6 News, Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon says in the past she’s moved a juvenile to adult court in Michigan, but none this young.

“Our focus is on holding him accountable and supporting consequences that take into consideration the multiple factors the juvenile system is uniquely situated to address.” – Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon



Noah’s family feels differently, saying the 13-year-old should be charged as an adult.

“If you’re old enough to do it, you should be old enough to pay for it. It doesn’t matter,” Trina said.

Police are still looking for a second suspect in the homicide. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP (7867).

They can also call Detective Martha McGonegal at 517-483-4823 or Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at 517-483-6847

The second suspect police are searching for in Noah’s murder.

Trina says she won’t stop until her son has justice. “Can’t even look around my house without seeing him everywhere. He was a good person. He was a good human,” Trina said.